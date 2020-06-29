How Many United States Presidents Have Visited South Dakota?

United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit South Dakota for the July 3rd fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. Back in 2009, the Independence Day Fireworks show over Mount Rushmore was halted due to concerns of forest fires and for the environment. But this year the display is back.

South Dakota became a state in 1898. Because of the rural nature of South Dakota, it has often been viewed in politics as a 'Fly Over' state. Meaning that it isn't necessarily viewed as a good use of political time for a sitting president or presidential candidate to make the effort to come to our state to court constituents.

Yet over the years, some U.S. Presidents have come to South Dakota for a visit. Some to make appearances and speeches, while others came to enjoy the states natural beauty and relaxing outdoor vistas.

With the announcement of this latest POTUS visit, I got to wondering just exactly which sitting presidents have swung by South Dakota for a stopover. It turns out that 17 Presidents have come to hang out in S.D.

According to SDPB, this is the list of U.S. Presidents who have visited South Dakota while in office:

William McKinley - 1899

William Howard Taft - October 1911

Theodore Roosevelt - April 1902

Woodrow Wilson - September 1919

Calvin Coolidge - June-July & August 1927

Franklin D. Roosevelt - August 1936

Harry Truman - May 1948

Dwight Eisenhower - June 1953

John Kennedy - August 1962

Richard Nixon - June 1969

Gerald Ford - August and October 1976

Ronald Reagan - September and October 1986

George H.W. Bush - Sept., 1989, July 1991, Sept 1992 & Oct 1992

Bill Clinton - September & November 1996, July 1999

George W. Bush - August 2002

Barack Obama - May 2015

Donald Trump - 2018