How Many South Dakota Cities Made the List of America’s 100 Best?

If you've ever wondered how South Dakota cities stack up against other places of similar size across the country, you'll be happy to know that a new report is doing just that.

High marks in areas like things to do, quality of education, restaurants, culture, and shopping have helped Sioux Falls land a spot on a new list of the best 100 small cities in America.

The website Resonance looked at places with populations between 100,000 and 500,000 people and ranked them according to six main categories:

Place - Weather, safety, Sights/landmarks, parks and outdoors

Product - Airport connectivity, attractions, museums, university rankings, convention center, professional sports

Programming - Culture, restaurants, nightlife, shopping

People - Diversity, educational attainment

Prosperity - Fortune 500 companies, household income

Promotion - Facebook check-ins, Google searches, TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram hashtags, Google Trends

Overall, Sioux Falls was one of two South Dakota cities to crack the top 100. The largest city in the state (population 190,519) was number 52 on the list.

Here is a breakdown of Sioux Falls' rakings in each of the six main categories:

Place: 97

Product: 29

Programming: 42

People: 65

Prosperity: 76

Promotion: 50

The only other South Dakota city in the top 100 was Rapid City at number 83.

AMERICA'S TOP TEN BEST SMALL CITIES (Resonanceco.com)

Reno, Nevada Naples, Florida Santa Fe, New Mexico Savannah, Georgia Asheville, North Carolina Anchorage, Alaska Boulder, Colorado Trenton, New Jersey Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Ann Arbor, Michigan

Only four cities in the top 25 on the list (Santa Fe, NM; Napa, CA; Kahului, HI; Ithaca, NY) have fewer people than Sioux Falls.