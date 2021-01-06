The on-going COVID-19 pandemic has really taken its toll on our nation and the world. But just when hope appeared to be fading, a vaccine was announced followed by another. It's almost like people collectively breathed a sigh of relief.

The COVID-19 vaccines that are now available to South Dakotans are the Pfizer and Moderna brands. Based on priority and need, The South Dakota Department of Health divided residents into five distribution groups for Phase 1:

Group A: Frontline Healthcare workers and Long-term Care Facility Healthcare Workers

Group B: Long-Term Care Residents (nursing home and assisted living)

Group C: Other healthcare workers (including laboratory and clinic staff), Public Health Workers, Emergency Medical Services, Law Enforcement, and Correctional Officers.

Group D: Persons with 2 or More Underlying Medical Conditions (cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD), Heart Conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies), Immunocompromised State (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, Obesity or Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Teachers and Other School/College Staff, Persons Aged 65 Years and Older, Residents in Congregate Settings, Residents in Licensed Independent Living Facilities, Residents of Licensed Group Homes, and Funeral Service Workers

Group E: Fire Service Personnel, Other Critical Infrastructure Workers

As of this moment, The South Dakota Department of Health is currently vaccinating South Dakota residents in Group C. Group B is also currently being vaccinated.

So how many residents in South Dakota have been vaccinated? 29,879 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered. Specifically, 13,789 people have received the first Pfizer dose and 15,888 individuals have received the first round of Moderna. 101 residents to date have completed the Pfizer series

9,671 residents in Minnehaha County have been vaccinated. 3,700 Lincoln County residents have received a vaccination.

The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting that as of Wednesday, January 6th, there are a total of 419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. 264 are currently hospitalized. 6,387 active cases are in the state as well as 1,519 deaths. Overall, South Dakota has reached 101,076 confirmed cases. Minnehaha County alone has 25,579 confirmed cases. Lincoln County has 6,968 confirmed cases.

To keep track of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and when you could be next, click here.