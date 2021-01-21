How Many Of These Baby Boomer References Do You Remember?
I'm not sure how it happened but somewhere along the way we Baby Boomers put some significant age on our bones.
What exactly is a Baby Boomer? Well, I've seen a variety of definition's through the years, but the one I remember most is those of us who arrived on the planet between 1946 and 1964 (give or take a few years I suppose).
I do a fair amount of writing, in fact, my musician/singer friend Terry Pospisil and I write a bunch together and he released an album not long ago of songs we wrote.
I find myself writing about the, ah, old days. I wrote this not long ago and wonder how many of the references you 'Baby Boomers' can identify with...
Do you recall when the times seemed a little more tender
When the morning broke brighter and the news seemed a little less hard
Back on the farm when the summers were warm, I remember
Mowing the base path's and playing baseball in the yard
Back in those days when Gilligan got lost in his boat
When everyone loved what McCartney and Lennon had wrote
When Wally liked Eddie and Lucy loved Desi
And Betty taught us all how to bake
Miss Kitty and Dillon were winkin' and willin'
I wish it was back to those days
Back in those days when Otis was drunk in his cell
When Lassie fetched Mama 'cause Timmy fell down in the well
When Herman loved Lillie and Waylon liked Willie
And Billy taught us all how to pray
Gil Favor and Rowdy, a Doodie named Howdy
I wish it was back in those days
Back in those days when Camelot was more than a dream
When Armstrong went walkin' and we couldn't believe what we'd seen
When Lambchop loved Sherri and Dino like Jerry
And Perry won every case
When Maris and Mantle were too hot to handle
I wish it was back in those days
Back in those days when TV was pure black and white
And we trusted Walter to bring us the news every night
When Tommy loved Dickey and Nixon was tricky
And Ricky made the girls faint away
When Bamm Bamm liked Pebbles and Dean was a rebel
I wish it was back in those days
I'm thinkin' there's at least a couple or three that bring a smile to your face. Maybe most of them, maybe all.
If so, yep...you are a Baby Boomer.
The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest