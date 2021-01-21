How Many Of These Baby Boomer References Do You Remember?

I'm not sure how it happened but somewhere along the way we Baby Boomers put some significant age on our bones.

What exactly is a Baby Boomer? Well, I've seen a variety of definition's through the years, but the one I remember most is those of us who arrived on the planet between 1946 and 1964 (give or take a few years I suppose).

I do a fair amount of writing, in fact, my musician/singer friend Terry Pospisil and I write a bunch together and he released an album not long ago of songs we wrote.

I find myself writing about the, ah, old days. I wrote this not long ago and wonder how many of the references you 'Baby Boomers' can identify with...

Do you recall when the times seemed a little more tender When the morning broke brighter and the news seemed a little less hard Back on the farm when the summers were warm, I remember Mowing the base path's and playing baseball in the yard Back in those days when Gilligan got lost in his boat When everyone loved what McCartney and Lennon had wrote When Wally liked Eddie and Lucy loved Desi And Betty taught us all how to bake Miss Kitty and Dillon were winkin' and willin' I wish it was back to those days Back in those days when Otis was drunk in his cell When Lassie fetched Mama 'cause Timmy fell down in the well When Herman loved Lillie and Waylon liked Willie And Billy taught us all how to pray Gil Favor and Rowdy, a Doodie named Howdy I wish it was back in those days Back in those days when Camelot was more than a dream When Armstrong went walkin' and we couldn't believe what we'd seen When Lambchop loved Sherri and Dino like Jerry And Perry won every case When Maris and Mantle were too hot to handle I wish it was back in those days Back in those days when TV was pure black and white And we trusted Walter to bring us the news every night When Tommy loved Dickey and Nixon was tricky And Ricky made the girls faint away When Bamm Bamm liked Pebbles and Dean was a rebel I wish it was back in those days

I'm thinkin' there's at least a couple or three that bring a smile to your face. Maybe most of them, maybe all.

If so, yep...you are a Baby Boomer.

