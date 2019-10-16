How Many Beer Breweries In South Dakota? You’ll Be Surprised.

Lake Monster Brewing Flight

Microbreweries have been popping up all over the nation. Their popularity just keeps growing. It's fun to stop in with friends at a brewpub and try a flight of local beers. So how many beer breweries do you think are in South Dakota?

According to a fun Facebook page we found called South Dakota New Beer Releases it looks like around 34. How many of these have you tried?

  1. Ben's Brewing - Yankton
  2. Buffalo Ridge Brewing - Hartford
  3. Covert Artisan Brewing - Sioux Falls
  4. Crow Peak Brewing Company - Spearfish
  5. Dakota Point Brewing - Rapid City
  6. Dakota Shivers Brewing - Lead
  7. Dakota Territory - Aberdeen
  8. Dempsey's Brewery, Pub, and Restaurant - Watertown
  9. Eponymous Brewing Co. - Brookings
  10. Fernson Brewing Company - Sioux Falls
  11. Firehouse Brewing Company - Rapid City
  12. Gandy Dancer Brew Works - Sioux Falls
  13. Granite City Food & Brewery - Sioux Falls
  14. Hay Camp Brewing Co. - Rapid City
  15. Homestead Brew - Valley Springs
  16. Highway 79 - Hot Springs
  17. Hydra Beer Co - Sioux Falls
  18. Lost Cabin Beer Co. - Rapid City
  19. Lupulin Brewing - Sioux Falls
  20. Miner Brewing Company - Hill City
  21. Mt Rushmore Brewing - Custer
  22. Obscure Brewing - Sioux Falls
  23. One-Legged Pheasant - Aberdeen
  24. Panacea Meadery - Sioux Falls
  25. Remedy Brewing Co. - Sioux Falls
  26. Sawyer Brewing - Spearfish
  27. Severance Brewing Co. - Sioux Falls
  28. Sick N Twisted Brewery - Hill City
  29. Spearfish Brewing - Spearfish
  30. The Knuckle - Sturgis
  31. Watertown Brewing - Watertown
  32. Wooden Legs Brewing Co. - Brookings
  33. WoodGrain Brewing Co. - Sioux Falls
  34. Zymurcracy Beer Company - Rapid City
