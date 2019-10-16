How Many Beer Breweries In South Dakota? You’ll Be Surprised.
Microbreweries have been popping up all over the nation. Their popularity just keeps growing. It's fun to stop in with friends at a brewpub and try a flight of local beers. So how many beer breweries do you think are in South Dakota?
According to a fun Facebook page we found called South Dakota New Beer Releases it looks like around 34. How many of these have you tried?
- Ben's Brewing - Yankton
- Buffalo Ridge Brewing - Hartford
- Covert Artisan Brewing - Sioux Falls
- Crow Peak Brewing Company - Spearfish
- Dakota Point Brewing - Rapid City
- Dakota Shivers Brewing - Lead
- Dakota Territory - Aberdeen
- Dempsey's Brewery, Pub, and Restaurant - Watertown
- Eponymous Brewing Co. - Brookings
- Fernson Brewing Company - Sioux Falls
- Firehouse Brewing Company - Rapid City
- Gandy Dancer Brew Works - Sioux Falls
- Granite City Food & Brewery - Sioux Falls
- Hay Camp Brewing Co. - Rapid City
- Homestead Brew - Valley Springs
- Highway 79 - Hot Springs
- Hydra Beer Co - Sioux Falls
- Lost Cabin Beer Co. - Rapid City
- Lupulin Brewing - Sioux Falls
- Miner Brewing Company - Hill City
- Mt Rushmore Brewing - Custer
- Obscure Brewing - Sioux Falls
- One-Legged Pheasant - Aberdeen
- Panacea Meadery - Sioux Falls
- Remedy Brewing Co. - Sioux Falls
- Sawyer Brewing - Spearfish
- Severance Brewing Co. - Sioux Falls
- Sick N Twisted Brewery - Hill City
- Spearfish Brewing - Spearfish
- The Knuckle - Sturgis
- Watertown Brewing - Watertown
- Wooden Legs Brewing Co. - Brookings
- WoodGrain Brewing Co. - Sioux Falls
- Zymurcracy Beer Company - Rapid City