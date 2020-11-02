How Low Will South Dakota Gas Prices Go?

Gas prices on electronic signs have been wearing out LEDs lately as the price of gas hasn't changed much, but it is going down ever so slowly.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota sits at $2.09 as of November 2. That is the same as a week ago and a scant 2 cents lower than one month ago. One year ago, which believe it or not was still before the coronavirus pandemic, the price of gas was $2.52 per gallon.

“The national gas price average at the start of November has not been this cheap since 2004. If crude oil continues to push cheaper, we could see the national average drop below $2 per gallon before the end of the year,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release.

The average price of gas in Sioux Falls is $2.00 per gallon. A week ago that average was $2.03 and a month ago the average was $2.08. One year ago gas in Sioux Falls cost $2.49 per gallon.

The average cost in Minnehaha County is a penny less than its seat is a penny less at $1.99.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is at Costco and Sam's Club for a mere $1.67 per gallon.

Fuel is considerably more expensive out west. In Rapid City the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.32. Ironically a year ago the price was lower than in Sioux Falls at $2.35, a difference of 14 cents.