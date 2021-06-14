How Long Will Traffic Be Reduced At Louise Ave & 57th Street?

Your favorite route to work is under road construction. Good thing you have a backup route. What's this?? Now your backup just got the orange barrel treatment! I'm now down to my third backup route and I'm probably not the only one. It's getting hard to move around the city during peak drive times.

The City of Sioux Falls seems to be in road construction overload this summer with so many projects going on at the same time all over the city. Many of these projects are on major roads and intersections and have created major traffic headaches for commuters.

The latest project will not come as good news for residents in southwest Sioux Falls. One of the busiest intersections in town has gone under the knife, affecting the thousands of daily commuters.

Traffic has been reduced with lane closures on West 57th Street and Louise Avenue as workers perform concrete repairs to the pavement. During this repair period, two lanes of traffic will be maintained northbound and westbound with one lane of traffic maintained southbound and eastbound.

On Monday morning, I was traveling southbound on Louise and tried to make a left turn onto eastbound 57th Street. The right turn lane is closed, but the signage doesn't let you know early enough. Traffic quickly backs up as everyone tries to funnel into the left turn lane at the last second. Traffic also backs up on northbound Louise Avenue all the way to the I-229 northbound on-ramp. Expect higher than normal delays in this area or consider an alternate route.

The city is hoping to complete the project within two weeks, weather permitting.

The other update is new lane closures between 41st Street and 53rd Street on South Marion Road. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes as crews enter another phase of the project. Marion from 53rd to 57th is still completely closed. Another 400 feet south of 57th Street to Bakker Park Drive is completely closed for street improvements. The city anticipates the Marion Road project will be completed sometime in August.

We can only hope.