The Minnesota Twins won its 40th game of this season on June 2. Here's how long it has taken the franchise to win that amount of games in the last decade.

This year's Twins team is special and fun to watch. The team continues to put on a show nightly. We know that fans are skeptical of the early season success with a long road ahead, but this start is the best in franchise history. Minnesota secured its 40th win of the 2019 season on June 2 in a win over Tampa Bay.

Chances are that it won't be perfect the rest of the way through for the Twins, but they are in a great position heading into the remaining 106 games (as of June 3). If the Twins played .500 baseball the rest of the season, they would finish with a total of 93 wins.

So why not sit back and enjoy the ride? Prior years it has taken a lot longer for the team to win 40 games. Here's a look at the date in which the Twins won its 40th game over the last 10 years.

2018: July 9th (vs. Royals)

2017: June 28 (@ Red Sox) * Playoff Appearance*

2016: July 31 (vs. White Sox)

2015: June 27 (@ Brewers)

2014: July 8 (@ Mariners)

2013: July 19 (vs. Indians)

2012: July 22 (@ Royals)

2011: July 8 (@ White Sox)

2010: June 20 (@ Phillies) * Playoff Appearance*

2009: June 30 (@ Royals) * Playoff Appearance*

2015 was the only season in the last decade in which the Twins failed to make the postseason after winning 40 games before the month of July. That year the Twins fell 12 games behind the Royals for the division and three games back of the wild card spots.

Minnesota continues the 2019 campaign with road trips to Cleveland (June 4-6) and Detroit (June 7-9)