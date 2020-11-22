How Kids Can Chat With Santa This Year

Even the North Pole hasn't escaped the coronavirus. If you're uneasy about taking kids to see Santa this year, you're not alone. But that doesn't mean your kids have to lose out on the Santa experience entirely. Thanks to a new website, kiddos can chat with Santa and Mrs. Claus at their home in the north pole virtually.

The website, chitchatwithsanta.com is offering kids a chance to visit with Santa Claus on their website. Here's how it works:

Go to chitchatwithsanta.com and choose to chat with Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus

Choose the time and date you want the chat to take place on their 'Santa Scheduler'

Save the date and have a laptop or desktop computer handy, as the experience is browser-based only. No apps or other software are needed

When the time and day comes, have your little ones ready for a holly jolly chat with old Saint Nick

In the virtual chats, Santa will go over the kid's Christmas list with them, remind them to leave him milk and cookies on Christmas Eve, and chat about his reindeer.

Both Santa and Mrs. Claus are available for a price of $28. If you prefer a recorded experience, those are also available on the website. They have video samples on their website too, so you can see it for yourself.

It is noted on their website that if you miss a chit chat session, refunds and reschedules are not available. However, if you need to reschedule beforehand, that is an option.

Story Source: chitchatwithsanta.com