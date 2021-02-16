How Helpline Center is Honoring National Acts of Kindness Week

When you think about it, The Helpline Center is all about kindness. That's why it's no surprise that they are upholding and celebrating this 26-year-old tradition. Random Acts of Kindness Week is February 14 through 20 and they are encouraging people to participate in any way they can.

Get our free mobile app

If volunteering is a kindness you would like to participate in, as always they have hundreds of ideas for you at the Helpline Center. But these are just a few.

February's Featured Project - These projects are DIY (Do-It-Yourself) activities. This month they are asking people to put together first aid kits which will then be distributed to organizations like homeless shelters, food pantries, schools, churches, etc. You just need to collect your items ( band-aids, pain relievers like Tylenol or aspirin, antibiotic ointment, cotton balls, q-tips, gauze, alcohol wipes, rubber gloves, anti-itch ointment, tweezers, etc.), put them in a cute bag, box, plastic container or even a jar, decorate the container and you're done! Call 211 & they let you know who needs first aid kits and where you can deliver them.

Habitat for Humanity - They need people who would like to help them build homes for deserving families in the Sioux Empire. They need help Tuesday through Saturday every week and they don't care if you've never run a power tool, or you're a building pro.

Active Generations - People with big hearts and helping hands are needed to drive seniors to and from medical appointments here in Sioux Falls. This is an opportunity to do a kindness for someone and make a new friend at the same time!

For more information on these volunteer opportunities, and hundreds of others, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.