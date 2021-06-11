How Hangry Do We Get in South Dakota? It’s Bad!

You ever have that feeling that you are irrationally upset or irritable and you aren't quite sure why that is until you realize you haven't eaten in forever? You are not alone in South Dakota.

Zippia.com did a study of all fifty states to see which one is the hangriest, that is being so hungry that it actually has a negative impact on your mood. We've all been there and it ain't pretty.

Zippia ranked every state based on five factors: fast food joints per capita, number of Walmarts in the state, search volume for the word "hanger," laws around taking breaks at work in each state, and the percentage of adults with diabetes. When all of that is added up, we are among the hangriest.

South Dakota was ranked as the fifth hangriest state in the country. We got our high ranking from the fact that we have no state laws on the books that ensure workers get breaks to have a meal, though this is in federal law. We also had the second highest number of fast food joints per capita of any of the states in the top ten, behind only West Virginia.

Here is the entire top ten hangriest states.

Maine Mississippi Alaska Vermont South Dakota Idaho West Virginia Oregon Montana Rhode Island

We are definitely the hangriest state among our neighbors. The only state that borders South Dakota to be in the top ten was Montana at #9. Nebraska was the least hangry at #26. North Dakota came in at #11, Minnesota was #21, and Iowa landed at #24.