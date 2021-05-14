How Gross Is South Dakota?

Zippia has done it again. Crunching the numbers to help us figure out the tough questions. For example, which state is the grossest?

Well, according to Zippia, the proud owner of the title of Grossest State is...Virginia.

Get our free mobile app

How did Virginia earn this prestigious honor?

The folks at Zippia used some very strict metrics like measuring air quality, what percentage of the state's area is used for landfills, flu rates, the percentage of people searching for mayonnaise recipes, and how many people wear Crocs.

Seems like solid parameters to me.

Here are The Top 10 Grossest States:

Virginia South Carolina North Carolina Pennsylvania Texas New Jersey Connecticut Georgia Delaware New York

South Dakota came in at #33. Our neighboring states were not far behind. Iowa was #40, Minnesota was #38, North Dakota was #36, and Nebraska was #47.

The least gross state was Alaska. They must not eat much mayo in Alaska. And I'm assuming, Crocs would definitely not be a smart shoe choice there.