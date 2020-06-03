Today is National Egg Day and I'm celebrating with some over-easy eggs. But what's the most popular way to eat an egg in the U.S. anyway?

Andy Erickson

The Omelet Reigns Supreme: In a survey done by Yelp, it was found the 27 of the 50 states (Including South Dakota, and Iowa) picked the omelet as their favorite way to eat an egg. It's hard to argue with that one. Minnesota's top choice, if you're wondering? Huevos Rancheros. I've never had eggs that way, but it looks and sounds delicious, and there's a first time for everything, right?

But how do you like your eggs? There are so many different ways to cook an egg, it's hard to choose just one! You can scramble them, fry them sunny side up, over-easy, eggs over hard, frittata, hard-boiled, quiche, deviled eggs, even poach them! See what I mean? You can do just about anything with an egg.

indigolotos/ThinkStock

Fun Facts About Eggs:

Have you ever heard of eggs described as a "superfood"? They really are!

Eggs are a great source of Vitamin D. They're one of only a few foods that can say that.

A Hen, on average, can lay over 300 eggs each year.

The State of Iowa produces more chicken eggs than anywhere else in the U.S. The Hawkeye State produces nearly 15 billion every year! Ohio comes in at second with nearly 8 billion.

Eggs are jam-packed with protein, with 6 grams in every serving.

Looking to go on a no-carb diet? Eggs have zero carbs and also no sugar.

These are just a few reasons to celebrate National Egg Day. And most importantly? They're easy to cook! Who's up for breakfast for dinner tonight?