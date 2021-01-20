How Do South Dakota’s Internet Speed and Costs Measure Up?

On the technology front, parts of Sioux Falls have been on the cutting edge as one of just a few cities in America which initially had limited access to 5G service for our cell phones.

But when it comes to getting the fastest internet service around, at a reasonable cost, Sioux Falls and the rest of the state of South Dakota are being left behind by the rest of the country.

TechRepublic has released the latest findings from HighSpeedInternet.com, which shows the Mount Rushmore State near the bottom in terms of internet connection speeds and affordability.

South Dakota is tied with Wyoming for the fifth slowest connection speeds in the country at 33.3 megabits per second, which is more than 25 percent lower than the national average (42.86 Mbps).

AMERICA'S SLOWEST AVERAGE INTERNET SPEEDS (HighSpeedInternet.com)

Alaska – 20.6 Mbps Montana – 30.1 Mbps Maine – 30.8 Mbps Idaho – 30.9 Mbps South Dakota, Wyoming – 33.3 Mbps

AMERICA'S FASTEST AVERAGE INTERNET SPEEDS (HighSpeedInternet.com)

Maryland – 84.1 Mbps Delaware – 80.9 Mbps New Jersey – 76.3 Mbps D.C. – 75.2 Mbps Rhode Island, Virginia – 74.5 Mbps

In terms of cost, not a great showing for South Dakota either.

The $7.17 per Mbps price in the state is the fourth-highest in the nation - trailing the cheapest state, Rhode Island, by more than $6.50.

PLACES THAT PAY THE MOST PER MBPS (HighSpeedInternet.com)

States that pay the most for internet per Mbps are:

Wyoming – $7.84 North Dakota – $7.57 Montana – $7.28 South Dakota – $7.17 Virginia – $6.74

PLACES THAT PAY THE LEAST PER MBPS (HighSpeedInternet.com)

Rhode Island – $0.63 Washington D.C. – $0.84 Massachusetts – $1.13 Georgia – $1.65 New York – $1.72

South Dakota is one of just four states to show up on both lists for the slowest connection and the highest bill. Wyoming, Montana, and Iowa are the others.

