How Do Sioux Falls Stop Lights Work? And Which Ones Need Changed?

We've all been there. It's the dead of night, no one's around and you're stopped at a traffic light for what seems like an eternity. Well, as it turns out, there are different lights depending on which intersection you're at, as well as what time of day you're idling.

How do traffic lights in Sioux Falls work anyway? And which intersections need new ones the most?

According to the City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department, the city has 280 different traffic lights within its city limits. Of them, the Public Works Department confirmed that the majority are sensor-based.

Most traffic lights around the city of Sioux Falls use radar sensors, camera sensors, or some other sensor-based system for its traffic lights. However, there are still some timing-based traffic lights and those are predominantly based in the downtown part of the city.

Like anything else, the city's traffic lights will bring different opinions from different people. Some individuals have no issue with getting around town, while others are perplexed as to why certain lights seem to leave you waiting for long periods of time on end, before turning green. This is especially frustrating in the early morning hours when no other car can be seen in either direction.

If you have an issue with the traffic lights in your neighborhood, the Public Works Department encourages you to call them at 605-367-8601. You can also use the See Click Fix application for the city of Sioux Falls here.

