How Come Antonio Brown’s Helmet is Banned?

First of all as a Steelers fan, I am so happy Antonio Brown's problems aren't the Pittsburgh Steelers problems anymore.

Secondly, now that is has become public news that Antonio Brown's helmet style and brand is banned by the NFL, fans are asking why.

So how come Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown's helmet is banned?

The main reason behind the decision from the NFL is that the style is no longer being made and it is no longer certified by the National Football League.

Players who have helmets that are being banned have a one year grace period to find a new helmet, but apparently Brown has not found a new one.

According to CBS Sports, there are currently 34 models of helmets that players can choose from.

He is appealing the NFL's decision and reports are that a decision will be made soon.

Until then, reports say that Brown will not play and could never play again.