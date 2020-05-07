How Cold Can It Get Before I Should Bring Plants Inside?

Frost is possible around Sioux Falls and much of the tri-state area for the next few days. So just how cold can it get before your plants are affected?

Like many, I have already started a few vegetables in planters that I've placed outdoors. We have had a stretch of very nice weather and it just felt right to get a little garden going. But now the weather has taken a turn with overnight lows forecast in the 30s and 40s.

So I was wondering how cold exactly can it get before it affects the health of tomatoes, peppers, and other garden sets? According to Almanac.com, these are some Critical Low Temperatures For Vegetables:

Beans = 31-32

Cabbage = 26-28

Carrots = 28-30

Cucumbers = 30-32

Peas = 28-30

Pumpkins = 31-32

Squash = 31-32

Sweet Corn = 32-33

Tomatoes = 32-34

Watermelon = 32-33

If you have vegetables or other sensitive plants outside you will definitely what to plan on bringing them inside or covering them up. Remember to cover your plants with about anything BUT plastic. Don't use tarps. Hopefully, our good warming summer growing temps will be coming back soon.

Here is what they are forecasting from the Sioux Falls National Weather Service:

Tonight: Showers, Gradual clearing, with a low around 31.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night: Areas of frost after 4 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 pm. Areas of frost before 7 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31.