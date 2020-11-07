How Can You Help Someone This Week and Into the Holidays?

The Helpline Center has hundreds of answers to the above question! Whatever your passion is, they have a volunteer opportunity to satisfy it. It doesn't matter how much time you can devote to a cause close to your heart, whether you have one hour a week, or a lot of spare time to give, you are making a difference in someone's life.

Here are a few of the ways you can help someone in the Sioux Empire this week and into the holiday season.

EmBe 5K - This event on Sunday, November 15, is the culmination of the Girls On the Run program. During the event girls, families and coaches celebrate their fitness goal successes and reinforce their commitment. Many caring community members are needed to help make this a success. So whether you can help check-in people and sell t-shirts, or help with event setup or tear down, be a route guide, or a finish line assistant, you are needed!

St. Francis House/Walk a Mile in My Shoes - This annual event raises awareness about homelessness and hunger. People are needed to register walkers, to be route monitors and sign holders, to help serve lunch, assist walkers in the dining room, and clean up afterward.

Center of Hope/Sharing Christmas - This program matches community members in need with people or businesses who are willing to help make the holidays special. They need people to do data entry, to work at the Sharing Christmas store, to transport donated gifts to the store at Faith Lutheran Church, and store helpers to help people shop for gifts, keep the store stocked and organized, and help shoppers carry their gifts to their vehicles.

For more information on these and so many other volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.