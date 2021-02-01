How Can Drivers Win $180K at Huset’s & Jackson?

When the racing season begins once again at Huset's Speedway fans will have much to cheer about for their favorite drivers. This season will bring The Showdown featuring two races in which drivers could take home $180,000.

According to a press release by Dirtcar.com, one driver who wins at the two-day Huset's 50 in Brandon, SD June 21-22 and three-day event at the 43rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN beginning June 24 has the potential to pocket a big purse.

The week of racing for fans will be spectacular with a hauler parade, fan fest, and live music for fans.

Officials say a $100,000 bonus is on the line for any competitor who sweeps both finales.

Race fans you better hurry and get your tickets because The Showdown may be your biggest event you attend this year.

