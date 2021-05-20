How About FREE Fishing & NO South Dakota State Park Entrance Fee?

One thing that the past year has taught us is that South Dakotans and our neighbors love the outdoors.

2020 brought us out fishing and to state parks in record numbers. South Dakota has some of the best state park accommodations in the nation.

And this weekend South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks wants to say "Thanks" to everyone for enjoying the parks and the outdoors by offering up a Free Fishing and Parks Open House.

That means no fishing license needed or park entrance is free is needed this weekend. The Free Fishing and Parks Open House starts Friday, May 21.

This is the perfect time to get out and fish with the whole family. Fish are shallow and hungry and can be caught from shore or a boat.

According to Todd Heitkamp owner of Dakota Angler, one of the top bait and tackle stores in the area at 1120 East Benson Road in Sioux Falls:

“The water temperatures are warming and that’s definitely helping with the bite in area lakes. Plenty of fish are being caught and with the State GFP waiving all fees, it’s a perfect time to get out and enjoy the outdoors. But remember all laws, such as fish limits, still have to be followed. If you want to know where the fish are biting stop by the store or give us a call at 605-336-9132.”

If you are looking for lakes to check out this weekend you can click on this handy Lake Access Map. And if you’re looking to see what state park sites are open you can check on campsite available and make reservations at the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks website.

