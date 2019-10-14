Houston Astros top New York Yankees, ALCS Tied

HOUSTON (AP) — In a battle of the bullpens, Carlos Correa felt the greatest relief.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa blasted a walk-off home run against the New York Yankees during the 11th inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Sunday for a 3-2 win.

Hours earlier, Correa was confident this would be the day he turned things around. About time, too, after starting out 3 for 22 in the postseason after returning from back problems.

“I’ve got my swing back,” he said then. “I’m going to hit a homer tonight.”

And with a swing that kept Houston from falling into an 0-2 hole, he did just that.

Correa’s big night gave him 27 RBIs in the postseason to pass Lance Berkman for the most in franchise history.

Game 3 is Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole, who is 18-0 in his last 24 starts and led the majors in strikeouts, starts for the Astros against Luis Severino.

