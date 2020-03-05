House Move on Minnesota Avenue will Slow Commuters Thursday

During your early morning commute on Thursday, the Sioux Falls Police Department is cautioning you that there will be delays on Minnesota Avenue.

House movers will be relocating a home beginning from Covell Avenue and 33rd Street to Minnesota Avenue, north to West Russell Street. Movers will continue west on Russell to Career Avenue following Benson Road to Marion Road.

Sioux Falls Police Department

This will be a slow process according to Information Officer Same Clemens as the move begins around 7:00 AM on Thursday.

Plan ahead for any delays.

