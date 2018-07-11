Hot Harley Nights Rides for Make A Wish South Dakota

Now in its 23rd year Hot Harley Nights continues the mission of supporting children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Four days of fun for everyone as the July weather heats up and brings out a ton of activities including live music, a family fun night, bike show, parade, auctions and a huge party this year at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds featuring Sawyer Brown.

When you ride, purchase a raffle ticket, buy a beer or feast on some BBQ it all comes back to Make A Wish South Dakota . Last year's event brought in over $165,000 to make wishes come true for kids.

And how about the hundreds of volunteers and sponsors that continue to make Hot Harley Nights one of the top Sioux Falls events of the year? We tip our hats to them and the time and resources they contribute.

This year is a departure from past years as the parade route has changed and the live concert location is different due to the Levitt at the Falls construction.

So if you see someone wearing a colorful bandanna this weekend ask them where you can get yours to support a kid’s wish for Make A Wish South Dakota.

