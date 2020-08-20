Hot Garbage: Sioux Falls Garbage Truck Fire Investigated as Arson

Hot garbage, a fun descriptor, is defined by Urban Dictionary as "is used when just calling it garbage (trash, rubbish, something of low quality) is too good for it." But it can also be a literal noun as was the case in Sioux Falls on Tuesday night.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a garbage truck fire at 11:15 pm on August 18, according to Dakota News Now. Fire crews were able to get the mobile dumpster fire under control relatively quickly.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a witness saw a man run from the area of the truck soon after it the fire started. Police are asking anyone with details about the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Because of the fleeing suspect, the fire is being investigated as a case of arson.