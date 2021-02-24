Hot Dog: Wiener Dog Races This Weekend in Sioux Falls

It's the weekend every Dachshund owner in the Sioux Empire looks forward to each year.

The annual Wiener Dog Races that are always part of a Sioux Falls Stampede game every year are happening this Saturday night.

Wiener-Dog race night is an opportunity for dachshund owners all over the area to bring their doggies to the game and let them strut their stuff on the ice in a benefit that supports Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

Not only will the dogs be racing at halftime, but the entire Sioux Falls Stampede team will undergo a name change for the evening, as they become the "Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs" when they play host to the Omaha Lancers at The Denny on Saturday night.

The event has been happening in Sioux Falls for more than a decade now. The President and Founder of Dakota Dachshund Rescue, Diane Wade, told Dakota News Now, “It is so much fun to see so much excitement, the fans that come out to watch a little hockey, but a lot of wiener dog races."

As Dakota News Now reports, the Wiener Dog race game is always the largest fundraiser of the year for the Stampede, as well as being their most anticipated regular-season game of the season.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue and all its volunteers do a wonderful job of housing and caring for hundreds of dogs each year that are in need of their foster care.

According to Dakota News Now, DDR is currently housing more than two dozen dogs at this time. They hope a few of those dogs will be able to find their forever homes during this weekend's game. Dakota Dachshund Rescue will be offering the opportunity for people to adopt wiener dogs at the (February 27) race night event.

You can learn more about Dakota Dachshund Rescue here.

Source: Dakota News Now