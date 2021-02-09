Hot Dog! The Stampede Wiener Races Are On!

If you're a Stampede fan - this is one of the most fun nights of the year. If you're a Dachshund fan - this is one of the most fun nights of the year! If you're a . . .well, you get the idea. This hilarious and heartwarming event has become a Sioux Falls tradition that draws hockey and dog lovers together.

Sioux Nation Pet Clinic is presenting the 14th Annual Wiener Dog Races which are the culmination of a partnership formed by the Stampede and Dakota Dachshund Rescue (DDR) all those years ago. They are coming up on Saturday, February 27, at 7:05 PM, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, when the Stampede takes on the Omaha, Lancers.

If you're a Dachshund lover who wants to enter your baby in this awesomely fun event, you can register your dog now on the DDR website or Facebook Page. But you do need to hurry, they're only allowing 30 dogs this year to allow for social distancing between participants.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A couple of things you need to know:

Only purebred dachshunds are allowed this year

Once you register your short-legged cutie, you'll receive a confirmation within 24 hours.

Only the first 30 purebred registrants will be accepted

You must have a ticket to the game ($15 to $25)

Five dollars from every ticket sold for this special game goes back to Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

DDR will have adorable dachshunds waiting for forever homes out on the main concourse all during the game for you to meet. And, be sure to bring costumes for your "furry kids" because there will be a Wiener Dog Costume Contest too.

For more information see the Stampede's website, or Dakota Dachshund Rescue online and on Facebook.