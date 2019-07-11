Hot Classics Night Downtown Sioux Falls

Get set for one of Downtown Sioux Falls’ largest car shows. Nyberg's Ace presents the 2nd Annual Hot Classics Night Classic Car Show on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The event takes place Downtown Sioux Falls on First Avenue between 11th & 14th Street, near Nyberg’s Ace Downtown Sioux Falls location. The classic car & truck show welcomes all classic vehicles with no registration fee required!

There will be all kinds of great food to eat with various food truck vendors at the show. Including SDSU Ice Cream, Backyard BBQ, Tasty Trolley, Kabob King and many more. Beverages will be available for purchase from El Riad Shrine Classie Autos to help benefit local kids in the Sioux Falls area.

Live music from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s will be heard as visitors stroll through the classic car showcase, featuring local band DNR performing live starting at 6:30.