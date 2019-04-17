For the first time in this early season the Minnesota Twins recorded their second loss in a row on Tuesday to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Minnesota's Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario got a pair of home runs but starter Kyle Gibson and reliever Ryne Harper allowed four runs in the sixth inning as the Twins recorded their first back to back losses to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5.

Polanco’s dinger came in the third inning while Rosario would belt his homer in the sixth inning and tally three RBI's on the night.

Tonight weather could be a factor in the Twin Cities as Jake Odorizzi will make his fourth start of the season for Minnesota at 6:40 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

Back to the bullpen issue, Tyler Duffey has rejoined the Twins. Andrew Vasquez was sent down to Rochester making room for Duffey on the roster.