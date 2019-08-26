“HOT 104.7” On-Air Opening (KKLS-FM Sioux Falls, SD)

HOT 104.7 (KKLS-FM Sioux Falls, SD) is losing a 14-year veteran to the big city and is looking for our next veteran personality.

You would be working at a stable group with very low turnover.

Duties will include…live on-air shift, commercial production and imaging, interacting on social media, blogging and content creation for digital, paid remotes and live appearances as needed.

If you’re creative, possess an engaging personality, love radio, and want to live in a fast-growing city with a stable and booming economy, send your mp3 aircheck and resume to info@hot1047.com .We offer a competitive salary with benefits.

Results Radio Townsquare Media – Sioux Falls is an Equal Opportunity Employer.