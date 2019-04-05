Hope Haven Auction Today, Changing Lives into Future

Hope Haven International is celebrating their 54th year of serving disabled citizens in this area and around the world, in places as diverse as Vietnam and Guatemala. Their mission is to "assist persons with disabilities to reach their potential". They do this by providing employment, mental health and recovery support, as well as residential and housing services and more.

They are also well-known around here for their annual Hope Haven Benefit Auction and it is coming up today, Friday, April 5, in Hull, Iowa at Te Slaa Trucking , which you'll find at the intersection of Highways 75 and 60. The doors open at 4:30 PM, at 5:00 PM the food booth and Buy-It-Now section is open with the exciting live auction beginning at 5:30 PM.

You'll find something you'll want to bid on no matter what your interests, needs or desires are. They have sports and vacation packages, fishing and hunting trips, symphony and theater tickets, gorgeous jewelry, tools, toys, handcrafted furniture, rugs, and home decor items, health and beauty items, restaurant gift certificates, food packages, (including fantastic meat bundles! ) stuff for your pets, electronics- -and that is just a short list of what they have!

New this year you can also bid on about 90 items online through Monday, April 8.

You'll be helping Hope Haven with their ministry and making a huge difference in the lives of some of the planet's most deserving residents. For more information go to Hope Haven , call 1-712-476-2737, or follow them on Facebook .