Hope Haven Auction Offers Lots of Shopping Action Today!

Forget about shopping online today and get to the Hope Haven 20th Annual Benefit Auction, this Friday, April 9th! Whether you're looking for gifts, home decor, vacation packages, electronics, pet items, sports equipment, tools, camping items, pottery, restaurant gift cards, and much, much more - -you will find it there!

Hope Haven is celebrating their 57th year of serving disabled citizens in our area and around the globe, in places as diverse as Romania, Vietnam, and Guatemala. Their mission is to "assist persons with disabilities to reach their potential".

They do this by providing employment, mental health and recovery, residential and housing services, and more. Hope Haven is about people, "God's people, serving others and being served".

This big event is again going on in Hull, Iowa at Te Slaa Trucking which you'll find at the intersection of Highways 75 and 60.

The doors open at 4:30 PM, at 5:00 PM the food booth, and the exciting live auction begins at 5:30 PM.

You can see this year's catalog on their website and then get there this Friday, April 9, 2021.

You'll be helping Hope Haven and Hope Haven International with their ministry and making a huge difference in the lives of some of the planet's most deserving residents. Since 1994 Hope Haven International has distributed over 123,000 wheelchairs in 108 countries. Many of those have been loving built and/or repaired right here in Sioux Falls by a select group of South Dakota Penitentiary inmates.

For more information see Hope Haven online and you can call them at 1-712-476-2737 in Rock Valley, Iowa. You will also find them on Facebook.