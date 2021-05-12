Hope Harbor’s ‘Man Day’ Is Coming May 15

A day of fellowship, fun, and food is coming to Humboldt! Oh, did I mention there will be clay shooting? Hope Harbor's Man Day is May 15, 2021, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Man Day is a day of learning what it means to be a man of God and how you can "Step Up and Step Out" into the Lord's calling. Hope Harbor welcomes Tom Henderson of ResGen Ministries who will deliver a message on what it means to be a man of God.

Man Day will consist of clay shooting courses, explosions, and all the delicious food from Holy Smokes BBQ that you can handle. There will also be plenty of prizes.

The event schedule:

9:00 am Start Time with Guest Speaker Tom Henderson with ResGen

10:00 am Half Course Shoot

12:00 pm Lunch provided by Holy Smokes BBQ

12:45 pm Prizes and Call to Action

The location for Man Day is Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex, 45743 260th Street, Humboldt, SD 57035. The $100 registration fee can be paid here. Contact Nash Eickholt at 605.297.2611 for more information.

Hope Harbor is a Christ-centered and Biblically-based ministry that equips teens, empowers parents, and serves those in need by anchoring them to the hope of God's promises. Hope Harbor does this through a cohesive program including education, biblical counsel, life skills, and spiritual growth all focused on restoration to the family unit.

Hope Harbor has three homes; two girl's residences in Marshall and Winona, MN, and one boy's residence in Parker, SD.