Homicide Suspect In Custody After Sioux Falls Pursuit

A Tuesday afternoon police pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Sioux Falls ends with a homicide suspect in custody.

Dakota News Now reports that around 4 pm, the Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force located the suspect driving near 12th Street and Lyons Avenue. The pursuit began when police tried to stop the suspect's car.

Sioux Falls Police led the pursuit and was assisted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The pursuit winded through central Sioux Falls before coming to an end near 2nd Street and Kiwanis Avenue. Police took the suspect into custody without further incident.

According to police, there were a few minor accidents including damage to police cruisers, but there were no reported injuries.

Police will release more details during Wednesday's police briefing.