Hometown Tuesday: Tinner’s Public House

It has been really nice to sit down at restaurants again across the Sioux Empire. It truly was the simplest, most normal activity that was greatly missed when it was unexpectedly removed from our daily routines.

One Sioux Falls establishment that is back in full swing since the pandemic forced restaurants to limit their operations is Tinner's Public House. Now is the time to check out this awesome local venue with family and friends. It offers great food and a terrific gathering place!

Tinner's Public House is located right off West 69th Street and South Minnesota Avenue. It's kind of hidden in the right corner of the strip mall near a US Bank location. The restaurant is known for its "casual dining atmosphere." The outdoor patio also has a relaxing waterfall patrons can enjoy while sharing a great meal.

If you are in the mood for a tasty burger, a refreshing salad, or even breakfast on a Saturday or Sunday, then you're at the right place! Tinner's Public House has an extensive menu for whatever you're craving.

A group of co-workers and myself decided to visit this popular local hangout for a Friday lunch. We were all anticipating the great food at Tinner's Public House, and let me tell ya...it was oh so good! One individual ordered the Vegetable Stir-Fry, another ordered the Basket of Chicken Strips, and the third member of our party ordered the Hot Beef Sandwich.

As for me, I enjoyed the new Shrimp Island Bowl. Wow...it was delicious. This is what I like to call the ultimate power bowl for any health nut like myself. It's full of rice, beans, avocado, some mango slices, and veggies. The best part is you don't feel super full afterward!

I highly recommend eating a meal at Tinner's Public House! You will leave very satisfied and coming back for more.