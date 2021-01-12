Hometown Tuesday: The Original Pancake House

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. In my opinion, it's also the tastiest meal of the day! A restaurant in the Sioux Empire that will satisfy all your breakfast cravings is the Original Pancake House!

I know what you're thinking. The Original Pancake House is not a hometown eatery exclusive to Sioux Falls like some other great restaurants in the city. However, it is still a top favorite among diners, and people just can't get enough!

Located on 41st Street in the Plaza 41 Mall, the Original Pancake House is all about making the best pancakes for either breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It's actually hard to believe that the Original Pancake House was not able to provide this service just a few months ago.

On the night of September 10th, 2019, this breakfast hotspot was devasted by one of the three tornadoes that ripped through Sioux Falls. Due to the extensive storm damage, the Original Pancake House was forced to close. The local owners of this national restaurant took this tragedy as an opportunity to totally remodel this particular dining venue. It was well worth the wait!

Recently, I enjoyed a delicious breakfast at the newly restored Original Pancake House. It was my first visit to the establishment since the tornado necessitated the renovations. This place looks like a million bucks! The great food just brought the entire building together. I highly recommend the buttermilk pancakes with toast and a cup of fruit. However if you have a sweet tooth, chocolate pancakes are the way to go! They even give you the chocolate sauce to drizzle on the pancakes!

Be sure to stop on by the Original Pancake House to jump start your morning metabolism!