Hometown Tuesday: The Carpenter Bar
Downtown Sioux Falls is always expanding with new businesses, restaurants, entertainment venues, and other new attractions that are motivating individuals to visit the area. Being from a bigger city, I am always trying to find new places to explore. The Carpenter Bar offers another little slice of home with its warm, elegant environment.
The Carpenter Bar is located right along Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls. The bar brings "upscale drinks" to an "intimate space." It almost feels like New York is meeting Sioux Falls or any other big city. The Carpenter Bar is known for creating classic and new cocktails. Their website indicates that they are always experimenting with new, creative drinks.
I stopped by this chic bar for the first time a few weeks ago. Right away I knew my dad would be a huge fan of this space. It's a hidden gem of Sioux Falls. That's the best part about it. It's truly unique. You really feel like you're in a big city setting. It's a great place to socialize with friends or family after a long day (or week) at the office.
I highly recommend visiting The Carpenter Bar if you're searching for a classy night out with your friends or significant other.