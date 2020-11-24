Hometown Tuesday: TapHouse 41

When you visit any restaurant in the Sioux Empire, more often than not you'll leave feeling very full. This is especially true at Taphouse 41 in Sioux Falls.

Taphouse 41 is home to the three B's: Burgers, brews, and bourbons. What more do you need?

Located right off of 41st Street in the Western Mall, Taphouse 41 is the place to be to grab a drink, eat a burger, and hang out with friends to kick-off a fun-filled weekend. This local establishment literally prides itself on its 28 styles of brews (with 24 rotating taps), a variety of burgers and sandwiches to pair with your drink, and opportunities to relax with a glass of bourbon.

Since Taphouse 41 is located in my neck of the woods, I have always wanted to experience its menu. I finally had the chance to check out this Sioux Falls favorite with some friends. I have to be honest...I kept on staring at the menu for about 15 minutes because I just couldn't decide what to order! Taphouse 41 has so many great options that I almost ordered the entire menu. So, instead of going with a typical burger, I decided to mix it up a little bit.

I finally indulged in some of Taphouse 41's delicious cheese curds along with the "Big @$$ B.L.T." Oh boy...my meal was so good! The B.L.T was full of avocado and huge pieces of bacon. The cheese curds complimented the sandwich perfectly!

Hungry? Stop at Taphouse 41!