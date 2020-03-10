Hometown Tuesday: Minervas

If you're looking for a nice evening in Downtown Sioux Falls, Minervas is a great way to start your night!

The elegant-style establishment is located in the heart of downtown on corner of Phillips Avenue and 11th Street. Since 1977, Minervas' menu offers a little bit of everything! According to its' website, "Guests look forward to our hand-cut, in-house aged steaks, fresh seafood, chops, classic pasta dishes, the freshest salads, and house-made desserts. Creating amazing memories is part of our colorful history. Making more of them is our promise for the future!" They even offer outdoor seating as soon as the nicer weather arrives in the Sioux Empire!

When I first moved to Sioux Falls, I took my dad to this "downtown treasure." I even recently introduced my friend to Minervas. We ironically ate the same meal, the Salmon Asparagus Salad. This dish is full of spring mix greens, charbroiled Atlantic salmon, fresh asparagus, diced tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomato ranch dressing. Honey Pepper Salmon is one of my other favorite items to order on the menu.

Minervas is perfect walking distance to the Washington Pavilion, local shops, and so much more! It's one of the many fine establishments that complete the growing downtown area. Cheers!

