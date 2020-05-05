Hometown Tuesday: Lake Alvin Recreation Area

Fun fact: Sioux Falls is approximately 1,759 miles away from West Palm Beach in Florida. Lucky for us midwesterners, we usually don't have to travel far to find a nearby lake. Lake Alvin Recreation Area is the perfect spot to enjoy the water and still embrace a beach lifestyle.

Lake Alvin Recreation Area is located in Lincoln County off Highway 135 in Harrisburg. It is part of the State Parks with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks. According to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks website, Lake Alvin Recreation Area "was named for Alvin Dempewolf, the only World War soldier from Harrisburg who died overseas. The construction of the dam was completed in August 1954 and the lake completely filled in 1957. The concrete spillway for the dam was completely replaced in 1994."

This park is a terrific location for water activities, such as swimming, boating, fishing, and kayaking. Lake Alvin Recreation Area is also a great lake to practice social distancing guidelines. When warmer weather first graced the Sioux Empire a few weeks ago, I was able to visit the lake. I can recall sharing many good times with my friends at a lake similar to Lake Alvin when I was in college. Stopping by Lake Alvin brought back a lot of fun memories!

Lake Alvin Recreation Area truly is the ideal "midwestern beach" in the state of South Dakota. It's about time we enjoy some fun in the sun after a long winter!