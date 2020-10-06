Hometown Tuesday: Custer County Candy Company

It's no secret that really I loved my first trip to Rapid City. I am still reminiscing over the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, the wide-open spaces...the list just goes on forever.

Despite being in Rapid City for only two days, my family and I saw a lot. One of my favorite parts of the trip was walking around downtown Custer. There are so many cute local shops and restaurants to visit. One local shop we were able to visit was the Custer County Candy Company. It was one sweet spot!

Located right in the heart of downtown Custer on Mt. Rushmore Road, Custer County Candy Company is a family-owned company that will surely satisfy your sweet tooth. According to its website, Lee Lampert (owner of Custer County Candy Company) is a huge chocolate lover. Lee likes to think of this candy shop as a "chocolate lover's paradise." Yep...this shop perfectly describes my crazy love for chocolate! Lee's dream of opening the Custer County Candy Company became a reality in 2001. With over 20 years of experience as the consummate chocolatier, this "Candy Lady" knows how to make delicious chocolates!

If you can't tell, I really love chocolate. Walking into Custer County Candy Company is like walking into a chocolate lover's dream. As far as I am concerned, it doesn't get much better than this! There are a variety of chocolates to choose from and taste. From homemade fudge to truffles and hand-dipped chocolates, you'll leave wanting more. My sister and I tried its truffles and homemade fudge...all I have to say is wow. Custer County Candy Company really knows how to make delectable, rich chocolate treats that will thoroughly satisfy all your chocolate cravings!

Hey Custer County Candy Company...can you please mail me more yummy goodies?? Please and thank you!