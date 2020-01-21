Hometown Tuesday: Crooked Pint Ale House

This weekend hotspot is located right off W. Russell Street, and the restaurant’s menu has everything you want and more! According to the website, the Crooked Pint Ale House, “features the best Juicy Lucys (stuffed burgers) in town and you will be back again and again for our Pub Pot Pies, Pub Tacos, and our Jumbo Tator Tots. We are known for our beer list, but we don’t forget about the wine and spirits! Along with many draft beers, featuring many local and regional craft favorites, we also offer two dozen bottles of wine and a generous selection of bourbons and scotches." There are also plenty of opportunities to catch all the big games on TV!