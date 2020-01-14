Hometown Tuesday: Chicago Edition

While these are great establishments, Jefferson's Tap is the place to go if you're looking for a menu with variety. This particular popular gathering place is located right off N. Jefferson Street. It has been the "neighborhood" bar since 2002. It's the perfect place to eat and drink before a big game, concert, or a night out on the town! Some of the items listed on their menu include The Impossible Burger, Fish N' Chips, and the tap’s infamous Steak Sandwich. My new favorite entree to feast on is the Jambalaya! This is one of the seasonal meals offered on the restaurant’s menu, and it's worth every bite! I just wish it was a menu choice all year round!