Hometown Tuesday: Casa Del Rey

It's hard to find anyone that does not like Mexican food. The meals offer the perfect amount of spice, cheese, and a little bit of comfort.

If you thought selecting one item off the menu at a Mexican restaurant is tough, try visiting Casa Del Rey when you have a craving for just about everything the restaurant serves!

Casa Del Rey is located right off of Russell Street in Sioux Falls near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Sioux Falls Convention and Arena. Casa Del Rey is the perfect local establishment to grab a bite before the big game or concert (when they come back of course). According to its website, the Mexican restaurant was founded in 1979 by a man named Don Smith. In fact, Don is still the owner of Casa Del Rey today, and sometimes he can even be found in the kitchen lending a helping hand.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Trust me when I say you're in for a big treat and a satisfied appetite at Casa Del Rey! I recently enjoyed lunch at the local Mexican restaurant with some friends. We all said the same thing...Casa Del Rey's cuisine is "muy bueno!" One friend ordered the Nachos Supreme and the other indulged in the Chicken Chimichanga. As for me, I found the Grilled Chicken & Spinach Quesadilla to be truly delectable. I savored every flavorful bite. It was definitely the perfect lunchtime meal!

You''ll never leave hungry after visiting Casa Del Rey; you'll only be asking for more! It's certainly a local favorite!