Hometown Tuesday: Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford
There are many great local establishments hidden throughout the Sioux Empire. Buffalo Ridge Brewing in Hartford, South Dakota is one of those hidden gems. In fact, I was there when this brewery was just a slab of concrete and a dream.
Located in the heart of Hartford on Main Avenue, Buffalo Ridge Brewing is the local hotspot of choice on the weekend to enjoy a drink and food with some friends. According to its website, Buffalo Ridge Brewing offers South Dakota brews and an experience. The website states, "Global adventures combined with our humble, small-town SoDak roots influence our craft as we create the most delicious and well-balanced craft beer possible. Our taproom offers a community-centered focus that melds comfort with a unique style." The best part of this great brewery besides its welcoming atmosphere...Buffalo Ridge Brewing is also pet-friendly and family-friendly!
Buffalo Ridge Brewing opened its doors in 2018, and I was there for the groundbreaking and then the grand opening! When I moved to South Dakota, covering this local brewery was one of my first assignments. I was still a "green reporter," so I was extremely nervous. However, the owners of Buffalo Ridge Brewing made me feel super comfortable, just like I was family.
After watching this dream become a reality, I finally had the pleasure of visiting Buffalo Ridge Brewing with some friends. Not only does this brewery have great brews on tap (which rotate), but it offers a monthly opportunity to play Bingo, definitely some good old-fashioned fun for the community!
Every first Saturday of the month, Buffalo Ridge Brewing hosts a Bingo afternoon that benefits different local charities each month. It's great brews, tasty food, and friendly competition all in one while simultaneously supporting some terrific causes!
I cannot wait to go back with my friends and hopefully win at least one game of Bingo (haha)! Buffalo Ridge Brewing is truly one of a kind!