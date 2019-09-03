Hometown Tuesday: Brunch Around The Sioux Empire

One of the most important meals of the day is breakfast. But sometimes people can over sleep and they tend to skip this meal. Breakfast starts someone's metabolism, so instead of waiting for lunch have some brunch!

Rather than focusing on one place, this week's segment highlights different restaurants in Sioux Falls that serve brunch. My friend Miranda and I LOVE breakfast food. We have made it our mission to find establishments that have brunch as an option.

Even though they are known for their craft beer, Granite City serves their "Lawless Brunch" menu every Sunday from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. The food on this menu is specifically for brunch, including different chef specials each week and a carving station featuring slow-roasted prime rib. The menu also lists waffles, eggs, toast, and more!

You can also create your own doughnut!

It feels like you can eat breakfast all day at the All Day Cafe, but they do offer a brunch menu with a twist. If you don't feel like eating the "OMG French Toast" or an "Easy Plate," try the "Turkey Wrap" or even a "Steak Quesadilla!" Everything from your traditional breakfast to your classic lunch food is available at All Day Cafe.

Chevy's, Ode to Food and Drinks, Crave, Crooked Pint, and now Johnny Carino's are other restaurants in Sioux Falls that offer brunch. Start your Sunday morning (or afternoon) sunny side up!