Homemade Firework Gives Sioux Falls Neighborhood a Scare Monday

Police responded to a suspicious device call on Monday morning in a northeast Sioux Falls neighborhood.

KSFY TV reports that sometime after 10 AM on Monday, (May 6) police were called to an area in the 1300 block of East 7th Street after a person reported seeing what appeared to be a device resembling a bomb in that neighborhood.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, as a precaution, authorities closed off streets near the 1300 block of East 7th Street as police, together with bomb squad officers conducted a thorough investigation of the area containing the suspicious looking device. Officers used the aid of the bomb squad robot during the search.

Shortly before noon, police ended their investigation, and an all-clear was given after authorities determined the device in question ended up being a homemade firework.

According to KSFY, there is no additional threat to the public.

Source: KSFY TV