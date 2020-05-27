Home Swimming Pools Are Very Popular for Summer 2020

Many industries are taking a hit as the pandemic continues, but one surprising one isn’t: the swimming pool industry. Sioux Falls recently announced that public swimming pools would not open for the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic. That's a total bummer for kids who rely on them for summer fun and recreation. Since then, home swimming pools sales have surged.

MarketWatch reports there is a surge in interest in home swimming pools. Sabeena Hickman, the president and CEO of the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, says the 25 biggest pool builders in the alliance have seen a significant increase in consumer inquiries this spring, compared with last spring.

With COVID, the trepidation with travel, people are taking that money and investing it in a backyard pool. Most of the industry had shut down for a period of time. Now they’re saying their phones are ringing off the hook.” ~ Sabeena Hickman, CEO Pool and Hot Tub Alliance

Even Amazon has reported that sales of inflatable pools and pool-related products nearly doubled this April as opposed to the same time last year.

My family lucked out and my wife is the kids' hero. She placed an order in early April before the spike in demand. Above ground, pools were still reasonably priced so yeah, she's cooler than dad.

The good news is that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there is “no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas.” If you're lucky enough to find one just make sure to watch the levels of chlorine and have a proper filter system.