Home Runs Add-Up in Sweep for Minnesota Twins

Wednesday night the Twins bats were busy. Jorge Polonco, CJ Cron, Jonathan Schoop and Eddie Rosario all hit two-run homers. Polonco had his second five hit game of the season. Minnesota gets six solid innings from starting pitcher Kyle Gibson striking out a career high eleven.

As the Twins continue to lead the American League Central Division, it was another series finale that Minnesota brought out the brooms for a sweep.

According to MLB.com , the Twins are third in the American League behind only the Mariners and Astros with 64 homers this season.

With an off day today the Twins return to Target Field Friday for a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers. Coming off 13 shutout innings Jake Odorizzi, who was named American League Player of the Week will pitch in game one.