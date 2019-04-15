Homeowners Beware: Sump Pumps Must Drain Outside House

The city of Sioux Falls is reminding homeowners to ensure sump pumps are draining outside their homes. Do not drain into the sewer system such as floor drains etc.

Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works, says, “Improperly discharging sump pumps into the sanitary sewer system can result in sewage backups into homes. It is illegal to attach sump pumps to floor drains or otherwise connect them to the city’s sanitary sewer system."

Sump pumps, which remove groundwater from homes and businesses, should be discharged into yards or streets. Properly discharged water will enter the storm drainage system where pipes are designed to handle the larger water flows created by the sump pumps and rain runoff.

The sanitary sewer system is designed to convey only water from toilets, sinks, showers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. The sanitary sewer system includes a smaller diameter pipe that ultimately goes to a wastewater treatment plant before discharging into the Big Sioux River.

. If residents are found in violation of these City ordinances, the City Code Compliance Officer may issue a citation with a fine.