Home Depot Is Recalling 180,000 Ceiling Fans, Blades Fly Off

If you have purchased a ceiling fan from Home Depot you will want to check and see if you have this model.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall of Hampton Bay Mara Ceiling Fans. The blades can detach from the fan while in use and fly off posing an injury hazard.

cpsc.gov/Recalls

The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fans are sold exclusively at Home Depot. The recall involves about 182,000 units.

If you think you might have one of these ceiling fans you should immediately stop using it. If you observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body you should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan.

The firm has received 47 reports of the blade detaching from the fan, including two reports of the fan blade hitting a consumer and four reports of the blade causing property damage.

You can find out more by contacting King of Fans toll-free at 866-443-1291 or online kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.